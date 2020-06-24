Kazakh President attends Victory Parade in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the Victory Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Victory Parade is being held on the Red Square.

Attending the grandiose event are President of Russia Vladimir Putin as well as leaders of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Today’s Victory Parade is held on the 24th of June – the day when in 1945 the historic parade of victors took place. Veterans of the WWII and foreign guests are observing the 1.5-hour long parade.

Over 14,000 military men, 216 units of military equipment units and 75 planes and helicopters are expected to participate in the parade. Military men from 13 countries, namely Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, are set to march the Red Square today.

After the Victory Parade, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Russian capital.