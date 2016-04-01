Kazakh President attends working dinner on the margins of Nuclear Security Summit 2016
19:30, 01 April 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a working dinner held on the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama hosted all the delegation heads participating in the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 at the White House for the working dinner, the Akorda's press service reports.
It was held under the theme Nuclear Security Threat Perceptions.