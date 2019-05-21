Kazakh President attends Youth Forum in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kostanay region to take part in the Kazakhstan-Russian Youth Forum, Kazinform reports.

The two-day forum is taking place at the new Youth Palace. The best TEDx-like events and the video clip of the youth forum were screened there.



The exhibition of achievements of youth volunteering is being held there as part of the Kazakhstan-Russian Youth Forum with 1,000 people taking part in it. Exhibition displays and youth projects presentation areas are located there.







The forum focuses on youth volunteering achievements. On the second day of the forum representatives of NGOs of Kazakhstan and Russia interested in intensifying cooperation are to present their projects, tell about international initiatives and share best practices in voluntary work.