    Kazakh President awards Dostyk Order, I Degree to Federica Mogherini

    16:38, 02 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree On awarding Dostyk Order, I Degree to Federica Maria Mogherini, the Akorda press service reports.

    The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Maria Mogherini is awarded the Order for significant contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

    Tags:
    EU President of Kazakhstan President
