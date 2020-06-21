Kazakh President awards medical workers medals and orders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a group of medical workers medals and orders, the President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

A group of health workers were awarded by the President’s decree with state orders and medals for their selfless and patient work in protecting people’s health, the press secretary’s Facebook account reads.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks today the Day of Medical Worker. It is observed on third Sunday in July. The professional holiday is established by the decree of the Kazakh President in 1998.