Kazakh President awards state prize in the sphere of science and technology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On awarding the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan of 2017 in the sphere of science and technology named after Al-Farabi", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

After considering the recommendations of the Commission on awarding the Al-Farabi State Prize, President Nazarbayev decreed to honor several prominent researchers and statesmen with the prize.