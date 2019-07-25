  • kz
    Kazakh President awards two foresters for bravery

    12:45, 25 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded two foresters Kanysh Nurtazinov and Samat Ospanov with state awards Aibyn 1st degree order and Aibyn 2nd degree order for fending off poachers, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The correspondingdecree was signed on July 25.

    Unfortunately,Kanysh Nurtazinov died of the injuries he had sustained during the incident andwas awarded with the Aibyn 1st degree order posthumously. He leavesbehind four children – a son and three daughters. The other forester SamatOspanov survived after sustaining the gunshot wounds.

    The incidenthappened on Tuesday in Zharkain district of Akmola region.

