    Kazakh President, BayWa AG CEO meet

    19:13, 14 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG.

    Klaus Lutz told the Kazakh President about the company’s activities and expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstani businessmen.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President arrived in Germany for a working visit and to attend the Munich Security Conference.

    BayWa is a globally active group with the core segments of Agriculture, Energy and Building Materials, as well as the development segment Innovation & Digitalisation. The headquarters of the parent company, which was founded in 1923, are in Munich. The company originated in the area of agricultural cooperative trading, with the mission to provide rural regions with everything they require for agriculture.


    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
