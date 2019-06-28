Kazakh President, Belarus Security Council Secretary of State had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Stanislav Zas in the capital of Kazakhstan and noted great significance of the CSTO in ensuring peace and stability in the region. The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan initially supported candidacy of Belarus to the post of the CSTO Secretary General.



"The CSTO as an international organization took a hold as an essential factor in ensuring security in the vast Eurasian continent. For us the CSTO is a priority organization. We have done too much for its development, as well as, Belarus. Your appointment will play an important role in strengthening its potential," the Kazakh President noted.



In his turn, Belarus Security Council Secretary of State thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and congratulated him on his election win and assumption of the office of the President of Kazakhstan.



"We highly appreciate friendly relations between our nations and are grateful for Kazakhstan's support in the international platforms, including within the CSTO. We pledge to further this beneficial cooperation," Zas said.