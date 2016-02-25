Kazakh President, BIE Secretary General discuss preparations for EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Secretary General of the Bureau of International Exhibitions (BIE) Vicente Loscertales, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence utmost attention was paid to the preparations for the upcoming international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

President Nazarbayev thanked Vicente Loscertales for paying constant attention to the problem of organization of the EXPO event in the Kazakh capital.

"Your visits and assessment of our work are of paramount importance. I continually monitor the process of construction and preparations. There are no construction delays," said the Kazakh President, adding that the constructions works are to be finished by late 2016. Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the preparations process itself will start right after that.

Secretary General Loscertales said that the main goal of his visit to Astana is to attend the 2nd meeting of the EXPO international participants and survey the preparations for the event.