Kazakh President calls for sticker selection of judges at 8th Congress of Judges

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the 8th Congress of Judges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Congress, the Kazakh President noted that the professional judiciary is a key factor to all judicial reforms.

«In recent years, the requirements for posts of judges have been enhanced; modern selection tools are in place. Solid lawyers, prominent scholars and jurists now can be lawyers without judicial experience,» the President said, underlining the role of Kazakhstan’s Supreme Court Chairman Mr Asanov.

According to the President, courts need to attract specialists adept in the most challenging issues of economics and law.

Judges’ reputation must be impeccable and judges’ selection process must be transparent and public, the President said, noting that most developed countries apply high requirements for judges that a minor misstep in the past could mean a denial of appointment.

The President called for applying the same practice in Kazakhstan, noting that it is the Supreme Judicial Court which is responsible for selecting and training judges, and their level of competence.