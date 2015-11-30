  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President calls on Russia and Turkey to restore relations

    13:07, 30 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has called on Russia and Turkey to establish a joint intergovernmental commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the downing of the Russian Su-24M jet.

    In his state of the nation address the Kazakh leader made an appeal to Moscow and Ankara to jointly investigate the incident, find those behind the downing and restore bilateral relations. "We are deeply saddened by this incident. In fact, the Russian bomber didn't attack Turkey, it was on its way to fight terrorists. Turkey and Russia should remain friends and close allies in this fight [against terrorism]," the President said, urging the sides to find common ground and not to ruin the long-standing friendship between the Russian and Turkish people. The Head of State highlighted the need to establish the Russia-Turkey intergovernmental commission to investigate the incident. "Since 1990s I have worked tirelessly to bring Russia and Turkey together. I once again call on our friends in Russia and in Turkey to restore relations," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed.

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan World News State of the Nation Address 2016 Kazakhstan and Turkey News President Speeches of the President of RK Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!