Kazakh President calls on SCO to cooperate with Green Technologies International Centre

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends the 19th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Bishkek, the Akorda press service reports.

"Climate change problem is one of the most pressing contemporary challenges. We think that the SCO should take an active part in the world community efforts aimed at environmental protection. We suggest building the standing collaboration platform," Tokayev said.



"To promote sustainable development principle, we invite SCO member states and partner states to cooperate with the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects in Nur-Sultan," the President noted.