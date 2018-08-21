Kazakh President calls to dedicate Eid al-Adha holiday to charity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Khazret Sultan Mosque in Astana and congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President believes that the only wish of all people is the wellbeing of the country and the nation, development and prosperity of Kazakhstan adding that all this leads to happiness and welfare.



The President also stressed that the Eid al-Adha is not just the festival of sacrifice following the way of Allah and his Prophet Ibrahim, but it is also the time of wellbeing and charity, time of lending aid to the law income, orphans and old people. That's why Nursultan Nazarbayev called all people to do good deeds over the course of three days.



"On the sacred Eid al-Adha I wish you good health, happiness and welfare to your families! Wish our country prosperity, friendship, peace and stability! Happy Eid al-Adha," the President said.

