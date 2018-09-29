Kazakh President chaired meeting on Shymkent socioeconomic dvlpt issues

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired today a meeting on socioeconomic development of Shymkent city, Kazinform reports.

"I have surveyed the city to see the work underway. There is no need for mayor to report on. I will tell what should be done," the Head of State said.



As the President stressed Shymkent as well as Astana and Almaty should change its development model, solve new tasks.



"It is crucial to develop the future city strategy," the Head of State noted pointing out certain directions for the development of Shymkent.



"First of all, the city should become a powerful economic centre in Central Asia, a convenient and attractive megacity. We have to develop city development strategy as of a large industrial, innovative and trade-logistic centre. It is necessary to develop engineering and transport infrastructure. I commission the Government and akimat (local administration) to adopt the complete construction plan of Shymkent until 2023," the President said.