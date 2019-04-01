Kazakh President, Chairperson of UAE Federal National Council had telephone talk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with Chairperson of the UAE Federal National Council Amal Al Qubaisi.

The President of the UAE Federal National Council congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the assumption of the office of Kazakhstani President and wished him success.



The Kazakh President thanked Amal Al Qubaisi for warm congratulations and expressed confidence that friendly Kazakh-Emirati ties would be strengthened for the two countries' benefit.



The conversation was initiated by the Emirati side.