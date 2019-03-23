  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President, Chairwoman of Russia's Federation Council talked over phone

    10:03, 23 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko had a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.


    Valentina Matviyenko extended her congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the Head of State and wished him success in his new post.

    Tokayev thanked Matviyenko for wishes and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Russian inter-parliamentary relations would further strengthen to the benefit of the two countries.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!