Kazakh President, Chairwoman of Russia's Federation Council talked over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko had a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.



Valentina Matviyenko extended her congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the Head of State and wished him success in his new post.



Tokayev thanked Matviyenko for wishes and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Russian inter-parliamentary relations would further strengthen to the benefit of the two countries.