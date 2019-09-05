  • kz
    Kazakh President charges to develop exploration program

    13:55, 05 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired the meeting focused on the oil and gas industry development issues which underway in Atyrau, the Akorda tweeted.

    As the President stressed only the fifth of geophysical and geological surveys falls on the Kazakhstan-based companies. The Head of State assigned the Government to work out the exploration program with due regard to the long-range forecast of the demand for the world’s mineral resources.





