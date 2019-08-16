Kazakh President charges to double teachers’ salary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President has charged to double the salary of teachers within the four years in order to attract skilled staff and raise the teacher’s profile.

Currently theearnings of teachers remain the lowest and make just 65% of the average wages inthe total economy.

As the Presidentnoted, adoption of the law and implementation of the said measures would leadto significant changes. The task of the Government is to provide practical implementation of all the rules adopted.