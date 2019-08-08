Kazakh President closely follows situation in Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closely follows the development of situation in Kyrgyzstan, the Facebook post of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

He alsoadded that the Head of State believes the situation occurring in the neighboringfraternal country is the internal affair of Kyrgyzstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayevexpressed hope for sooner normalization of the situation under the law ineffect.