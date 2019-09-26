  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President condoles over death of Jacques Chirac

    23:39, 26 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences over the death of former President of France Jacques Chirac, the President’s Twitter post reads.

    «He will always be remembered as a remarkable politician who have contributed heavily to strengthening ties between our nations. Let me express my deepest condolences to President of France Emmanuel Macron and the people of France,» the message reads.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and France President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!