  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President condoles over traffic accident at Shamalgan

    21:34, 15 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the tragic traffic accident occurred at the Shamalgan station in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    At the Aksengir-Shamalgan crossing in Almaty region the train plowed into the bus carrying 67 passengers. One died, some got injuries. Let me offer my deepest condolences. The investigation has been launched,» the President's Twitter post reads.





    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!