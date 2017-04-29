  • kz
    Kazakh President condoles tragedy in Kyrgyzstan

    20:12, 29 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, Akorda press-service reports.

    The Head of State with his deepest regret received the news of the death of people caused by landslide in Osh Region.

    On behalf of the entire people of Kazakhstan and himself Nursultan Nazarbayev expresses his sincere condolence and sympathy to the families of the bereaved.

    Recall that the landsliding occurred in Osh Region of Kyrgyzstan. There are casualties and injured.

     

