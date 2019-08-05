Kazakh President condoles with American nation over tragic incidents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent condolences to President of the United States Donald Trump over tragic incidents resulted in numerous casualties among innocent people.

«Sent condolences to Donald Trump on the tragic incidents that resulted in numerous casualties among innocent people. The people of Kazakhstan stand together with the American nation at this hour of grief and pain. Express my deepest condolences and sympathy, Mr. President,» the Twitter account of the Kazakh President reads.

As earlier reported, 20 people were killed, 24 were injured as a result of the shooting at the shopping mall in Texas. 9 people were killed and tens were injured in the shooting in Dayton, Ohio.