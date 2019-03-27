Kazakh President condoles with families of helicopter crash victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the helicopter crash which occurred today in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

"The Defense Ministry's helicopter has crashed down in Kyzylorda region. The helicopter flew within the framework of the military exercises en route Aktau-Shymkent. I have commissioned to start an investigation. My sincere condolences to the families of those died. The families will be rendered financial assistance," the President's official Twitter account reads.



As earlier reported, there were 13 people on board of the helicopter that crashed down in Kyzylorda region. The Defense and Interior Ministries started the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the accident.