    Kazakh President condoles with Japanese PM over Kyoto animation studio fire victims

    12:23, 20 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    On behalfof the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the Head of State expressedcondolences to Japan over numerous deaths caused by the fire in Kyoto animationstudio.


    «Sharingthe grief of loss with family members and relatives of the victims, I wishsoonest recovery to all those injured in the fire,» the telegram reads.

