Kazakh President congratulates Abdizhamil Nurpeissov on his jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize Abdizhamil Nurpeissov on his 95th anniversary, the Akorda press service reports.

«For the great contribution to the development of the country’s literature and culture You are recognized as the preeminent writer and patriarch of oral tradition. We are proud of You as the unique personality among the Kazakh writers,» the telegram reads.

The President highlighted that Blood and Sweat and The Last Duty novels included in the gold collection of the Kazakh artistic creations became the spiritual legacy of the world literature.