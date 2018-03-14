  • kz
    Kazakh President congratulates Alexandr Kolyadin on Paparympic gold medal

    19:59, 14 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated para skier Alexandr Kolyadin on the gold medal he claimed at the Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "This remarkable victory has made millions of Kazakhstani fans feel rejoiced and has become a source of pride for the entire nation. Your success will go down in the history of Kazakhstan's sports and will set a worthy example for the younger generation," the congratulatory telegram reads.

    The President of Kazakhstan wished sound health, well-being, and new athletic achievements to Alexandr Kolyadin.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani para skier Kolyadin made history by clinching gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

