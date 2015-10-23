Kazakh President congratulates Canada&#39;s Justin Trudeau on election win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Justin Trudeau on a sweeping victory of the

Liberal Party in Canada's parliamentary election, the president's press service reports. The telegram of congratulations notes that the landslide victory in the election testifies to the fact that people of Canada support Justin Trudeau's political course. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Trudeau's tenure as the Prime Minister will contribute to Canada's prosperity and further expansion of the partnership relations between our countries. In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan wished the leader of Canada's Liberal Party good health and continued success in his new role.