Kazakh President congratulates figure skater Tursynbaeva on silver medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva on winning a silver medal at the World Championships.

"Elizabet Tursynbaeva has grabbed the silver medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships. For the first time ever in the history of Kazakhstan she landed a quadruple salchow! My congratulations!," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev posted on his Twitter account.



As earlier reported, Elizabet Tursynbaeva scored 224.76 to pick the silver medal at the 2019 ISU World Figure Skating Championships giving the way to Russia's Alina Zagitova. Another Russian figure skater Eugenia Medvedeva won the bronze medal.



At the 2019 Unversiade in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Tursynbaeva also grabbed the silver medal. After the short programme she took the fourth place. Though she set two personal records scoring 147.20 in free skating and winning overall score of 214.77 to finish second.