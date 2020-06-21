  • kz
    Kazakh President congratulates health workers on Medical Worker’s Day

    11:08, 21 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated health workers of Kazakhstan on the professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

    «Let me congratulate health workers of Kazakhstan on the professional holiday! Your vocation is to treat people and sometimes save their lives. Today many of you work at the frontlines in fighting pandemic. Thank you for your selfless work, wish you wellbeing, health! The Government will as a priority provide assistance to the medical staff,» the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.


