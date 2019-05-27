  • kz
    Kazakh President congratulates Indian PM on re-election

    16:05, 27 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Narendra Modi on the occasion of his re-election to the post of the Prime Minister of India, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf the Head of State extended his congratulations to Narendra Modi on the occasion of his re-election as the Prime Minister of India. In his telegram the President of Kazakhstan says that the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections is the evidence that the party enjoys trust and wide support of the people of India.

    "I am confident that under your wise leadership India will achieve new success in socioeconomic development and strengthen its international authority. We are ready to deepen our strategic cooperation for the benefit of the friendly people of Kazakhstan and India," the telegram reads.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Prime Minister of India success in his work and to the people of India - peace and prosperity.

