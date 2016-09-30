Kazakh President congratulates King of Jordan on successful parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

President Nazarbayev congratulated King Abdullah on the successful parliamentary elections in the country and the formation of the new Government.



The leaders of the two countries discussed priorities of Kazakh-Jordanian partnership and agreed to continue to exchange visits.