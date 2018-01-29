Kazakh President congratulates Miloš Zeman on reelection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Miloš Zeman on winning the Czech Republic's presidential election, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"Your victory is a convincing evidence of the people's trust in your course for further development of the country. This year we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. I am glad that the relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have reached a high point within a quarter-century. I am confident that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic will continue in the spirit of partnership for the benefit of our countries. I wish you good health and success in your responsible post, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Czech Republic," he said in the telegram.