    Kazakh President congratulates Miloš Zeman on reelection

    20:31, 29 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Miloš Zeman on winning the Czech Republic's presidential election, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "Your victory is a convincing evidence of the people's trust in your course for further development of the country. This year we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. I am glad that the relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have reached a high point within a quarter-century. I am confident that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic will continue in the spirit of partnership for the benefit of our countries. I wish you good health and success in your responsible post, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Czech Republic," he said in the telegram.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Czech Republic President Top Story
