  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President congratulates rescuers on professional holiday

    17:00, 19 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated rescuers on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

    In his Twitter post the President noted that rescuers help those in need and set the example of heroism. The President also wished the Emergency Situations Ministry’s staff success.

    On October 19 the civil protection bodies of Kazakhstan mark their professional holiday, The Rescuer’s Day. Besides, the search and rescue service of Kazakhstan celebrates today its 25th anniversary.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!