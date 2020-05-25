  • kz
    Kazakh President congratulates school leavers on Day of Farewell Bell

    15:37, 25 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated school leavers on the Day of Farewell Bell and thanked the teaching staff.

    The President tweeted that this year the Day of Farewell Bell is marked in an unusual manner wishing all graduates bright future.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the teachers for their invaluable work for unveiling the younger generation the wonderful world of knowledge.


    Tags:
    Education President of Kazakhstan President
