Kazakh President congratulates women on 8th March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated women of Kazakhstan on 8th March, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear women! 8th March is a great women's holiday. It symbolizes fascination with women's beauty, your love for family values and traditions. This great day brings harmony of the nature awakening in spring to your lives. Men full of the most sincere feelings try to surprise you and to impress you. They are trying at least, aren't they?," the Head of State said extending March 8 congratulations at Akorda.

"The woman's image as a mother, a keeper of family hearth, beloved and trustworthy wife has been sacred throughout the millennia. That is the dream of all men. The woman brings a new life into the world. Kazakhstan welcomes annually more than 400,000 little Kazakhstanis," the President noted.

According to him, children were and are the wealth and pride not only of one family but are the precious wealth of the whole nation.



"Maternity is the lifetime appointment. It is impossible to replace her. The world is based on a mother's love. The country rests on family wellbeing and stable family standards,' the Head of State stressed.