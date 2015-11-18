  • kz
    Kazakh President criticized ambassadors

    12:47, 18 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaking at the extended session of the Government President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has criticized overmanning in Kazakhstani embassies abroad.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention to politics, economy, in particular, attracting investments to the country. The President stressed that the issue of overmanning Kazakhstani embassies in other countries would be considered as a separate topic at the board of the Foreign Ministry. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the country should have representatives in the states interesting for Kazakhstan.

