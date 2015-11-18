Kazakh President criticizes current minister of finance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Apparently, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is not happy about how the things are going at the Ministry of Finance.

At the enlarged session of the Government on Wednesday President Nazarbayev criticized current minister Bakhyt Sultanov and assumed that Bolat Zhamishev who heads the Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC would make a better minister. According to the Head of State, the minister [of finance] should maintain a strict watch over state funds. Nursultan Nazarbayev also added that Mr. Zhamishev would have served the best interests of Kazakhstanis as a minister.