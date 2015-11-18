  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President criticizes current minister of finance

    14:43, 18 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Apparently, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is not happy about how the things are going at the Ministry of Finance.

    At the enlarged session of the Government on Wednesday President Nazarbayev criticized current minister Bakhyt Sultanov and assumed that Bolat Zhamishev who heads the Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC would make a better minister. According to the Head of State, the minister [of finance] should maintain a strict watch over state funds. Nursultan Nazarbayev also added that Mr. Zhamishev would have served the best interests of Kazakhstanis as a minister.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance President of Kazakhstan Government News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!