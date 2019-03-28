Kazakh President, Digital Development Minister had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

Zhumagaliyev reported on the results of the ministry's activities and further medium-term plans.



The President drew attention to the significance of good implementation of the tasks focused on upgrading and technological modernization of the defense and aerospace industries. He also stressed the need for consistent and all-round digitization.



Following the talks, the Head of State set specific tasks.