Kazakh president: Disunity of the world helps terrorists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The disunity of the world community action in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) plays into the hands of terrorists, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday at a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

"The fate of the whole world is being decided today in the Middle East without any exaggeration", the head of Kazakhstan said. According to him, the conflict in Syria "has negative consequences extending far beyond the region" and "we have not seen such a big flow of refugees and immigrants since World War II."

"The disunity of the international community in the fight against IS plays into the hands of terrorists. Therefore I have proposed to establish under the UN auspices a unified global network of countering international terrorism and extremism. Without the unity of all the countries in this fight we'll not be able to succeed", Nazarbayev said.

The president of Kazakhstan said in this connection that his country "welcomes the Russian-US agreement on a ceasefire in Syria." "We urge all the involved parties to fully implement the reached agreements. I am convinced that this will help to ensure the conditions for a lasting political settlement", he stated.

Nazarbayev said he had repeatedly pointed to "the inadmissibility of equating terrorism with peace-loving Islam and other religions." "A high-level dialogue on the issue ‘Religion and Peace' will be held on our initiative at the UN General Assembly this May", Nazarbayev said. "I invite all countries to attend this forum to speak out unitedly against terrorism, extremism, the use of religion as a cover for the global evil".

Global competition paradigm should be revised

The world has not become safer after the USSR disintegration, it is now facing new challenges that require a revision of the global competition paradigm, Nazarbayev noted.

"It has been 25 years since the collapse of the former Soviet Union and the collapse of a bipolar world order, but the world has not become a safer place, the 21st century has brought many challenges, so a deep qualitative change in the planet's development is required for overcoming them," he said. "It is important to revise the paradigm of global competition, which sets peoples, economies and countries against each other", the Kazakh president stated.

According to him, "politics should not hinder cooperation, economic growth." "The sanctions policy leads only to the deterioration of the economic performance of states trading with each other and is not conducive to the good work within the World Trade Organization (WTO)", the president said.

The Kazakh head of state proposed "to extensively discuss this idea at the 9th Astana Economic Forum in May this year".