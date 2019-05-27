Kazakh President, EEC Board chairman had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Tigran Sargsyan, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides focused on pressing issues concerning the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and agenda of the forthcoming sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, dated to the 25th anniversary of the idea of Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Eurasian integration and the 5th anniversary of signing the treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.



Tokayev stressed the need to deepen multifaceted cooperation of the Union's member states.