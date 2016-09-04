Kazakh President, European Commission President met in Hangzhou

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Akorda reported.

The parties discussed the prospects of deepening political and trade-economic ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.



The sides noted also the importance of the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement and expressed confidence in further progresive development of relations.