    Kazakh President, ex-PM of Turkey Ahmet Davutoğlu meet in Astana

    19:42, 13 November 2018
    Photo:
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with ex-Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoğlu, according to the Akorda press service.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out Ahmet Davutoğlu's contribution to the development of the two countries' bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of strengthening the interstate ties.

    The Kazakh leader also thanked Turkish ex-PM for active participation in the Astana Club's 4th meeting and the ideas proposed.

