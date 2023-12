ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay a visit to Iran.

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati revealed the news at the session of the 14th Kazakhstan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission in Astana on Wednesday. "His Excellency President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to visit Iran in the coming months," the Iranian official said. By Murat Zhakeyev