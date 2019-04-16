  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President expressed his sympathy over Notre-Dame de Paris fire

    16:35, 16 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sympathy over the fire that occurred at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Kazinform reports.

    "Let me express my sincere sympathy to the President and people of France over the devastating fire at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, the unique monument of the French and world culture," the Kazakh President's official Twitter account reads.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the evening April 15. As a result, the building's spire and roof have collapsed.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!