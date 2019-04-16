Kazakh President expressed his sympathy over Notre-Dame de Paris fire

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sympathy over the fire that occurred at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Kazinform reports.

"Let me express my sincere sympathy to the President and people of France over the devastating fire at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, the unique monument of the French and world culture," the Kazakh President's official Twitter account reads.



As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the evening April 15. As a result, the building's spire and roof have collapsed.