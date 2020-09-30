  • kz
    Kazakh President expresses condolences to Emir of Kuwait

    19:00, 30 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Akorda press service reports.

    «Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah was widely known as the wise and forward-looking politician, outstanding peacemaker, his contribution to ensuring the regional security and stability was highly appreciated by the international community,» the telegram reads.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf the Head of State expressed his deepest condolences to the Sheikh, his family and the people of Kuwait.


    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
