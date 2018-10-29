Kazakh President extends condolences over Indonesia plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the people who died in the Lion Air passenger plane crash.

"Expressing our sorrow for your grievous loss, I express our condolences, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, to the families and friends of the victims, and to the entire people of Indonesia," the telegram reads.

It is to be recalled that flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, a Boeing 737 aircraft with 189 people aboard crashed earlier on October 29 into the sea.

According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, there were no citizens of Kazakhstan aboard the plane.