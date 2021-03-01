Kazakh President extends congratulations as country marks Gratitude Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Day of Gratitude marked across the country on March 1, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Gratitude Day!

This wonderful holiday, announced by Elbasy at the session of the People’s Assembly in 2015, has acquired a special meaning and deep symbolism.

Its values embody the strong traditions of mutual assistance and the unbreakable unity of our people.

Based on them, we have revived our statehood, overcome all challenges, and are approaching the milestone of our 30 anniversary of Independence with a great baggage of achievements in socio-economic development and the international arena.

Our citizens make an invaluable contribution to the development of the country, strengthening peace and harmony in the blessed Kazakh land.

I thank my compatriots for their creative work for the sake of the Motherland.

There is no doubt that together, as a united nation of workers, we will achieve our goal – to build a just society and strengthen our statehood.

I wish you all health, happiness and prosperity!» reads the congratulatory letter of the Kazakh President.