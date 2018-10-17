Kazakh President familiarized with 5G potential at Nokia Corp

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Director General of Nokia Rajeev Suri demonstrated 5G potential to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has paid an official visit to Finland.

Rajeev Suri told Nursultan Nazarbayev that his company was founded more than 150 years ago. Today Nokia is one of the leading producers of 5G technologies implemented in many countries.

“5G technologies back the 4th industrial revolution which includes robotization and artificial intellect. We are eager to cooperate with Kazakhstan, one of the leading countries developing digital technologies. We fully realize and know how to use 5G technologies in logistics sector and in ‘smart cities’, said Rajeev Suri.



According to CEO of JSC Kazakhtelecom Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Kazakhstan and Nokia will be the first to test 5G communications in the CIS.

“Presently, we test two points – the first one is in Astana, and the second one is in Almaty and in Almaty region. 5G is a new technology which will make virtual reality much faster and will allow manage enterprises and healthcare facilities remotely. I believe we will be the first to launch this service,” he explained.